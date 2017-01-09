-
Deputy saves cat trapped in garage door
-
3 Texas men missing while duck hunting found dead
-
Magician David Blaine shoots himself in mouth as bullet trick goes wrong
-
“I hope they rot,” Horse owners furious after thieves cut horses’ tails
-
Airport attack survivor: Man who shielded me was my ‘guardian angel’
-
-
Teenager arrested after allegedly hitting car, running from police
-
Pastor apologizes for viral video of disabled woman whose wheelchair had broken down
-
Rare ice circle forms in Washington State river
-
Police investigating after man allegedly steals clothes from complex’s laundry room
-
5 things you should do and 1 thing you should NOT do if your pipes freeze
-
-
Police investigating homicide after man’s body found on roadway in S.W. Oklahoma City
-
Teen killed in Oklahoma City’s second homicide of the year
-
Convicted killer is first U.S. inmate to have taxpayer-funded sex-reassignment surgery