Valentine Crooners

OKLAHOMA CITY — On the day before Valentine’s Day it’s business as usual, but in some offices, only for these singing salesmen. Call them a quartet making cold calls for love. “It’s very enjoyable,” says singer Wes Short. “We do engagements and lots of wedding anniversaries including Valentines.”

JoVaughn Morgan, Short, Ben Whitney, and Brian Searcy spent most of one Monday morning on Oklahoma City’s northeast side crooning love darts at their intended targets. At Chaparral Energy the bosses showed some love. Husbands paid for a few songs as well as secret admirers. “It’s not easy being sung to is it,” says a reporter to one lucky young woman after a rendition of ‘Love Me Tender’ sung by the quartet. “No,” she laughs. “It’s not something I’m really used to.”

Men or women, it didn’t matter. The OK Mens Choral has five quartets that started Monday morning and pland to sing right on through Valentine’s the next day. Reaction is mixed right on the spot. The singing is always top notch but people respond differently when such a hot spotlight is turned on them. “I know who sent mine,” said one young lady. “And he’s in trouble.” Another lady said, “It looks like I’m loved by by boss and my husband.”

Uncomfortable, maybe just for a bit. But singers like Ben Whitney told us it’s like making love to dozens of women in a day without getting tired. He says, “But you know what? It’s a lovely emotion to give.”

The objects of that musical affection, even on a cold day, eventually melt a little too.