Suspect crashes into sheriff’s office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. -- It was only a matter of taking a few steps to get 57-year-old Frank Raboski from the spot where he was arrested and into the Garvin County Jail.

The chase on which he allegedly took officers, troopers and deputies ended in the Garvin County Courthouse parking lot; almost in Sheriff Larry Rhodes' parking spot.

Rhodes said the pursuit began near Sulphur in Murray County.

Raboski allegedly took off in a silver Ford Taurus when Murray County Sheriff Darin Rogers was conducting a narcotics investigation.

Raboski allegedly made his way on I-35 before leaving the highway to go into Pauls Valley.

Garvin County deputies deployed stop sticks along the way and the tires on the Taurus deflated.

OK Highway Patrol Lt. Brett Sayre said, "The suspect turned directly behind the sheriff's office to try to get away."

That's when a trooper ended the chase with a tactical maneuver that landed the car on the curb at the Garvin County Courthouse.

Rhodes said, "He did not put up a fight however he did not totally comply with our commands to exit the vehicle."

Rhodes also said he spotted what appeared to him to be narcotics packaging on Raboski when he was arrested.

"It was peculiar that a pursuit that starts a long way from here actually ends at the back door of the local jail where the suspect's going to be taken," Sayre said. "It wasn't but about 12 feet of a walk for him to get into the local sheriff's office. You can't get a better ending for something that was as dangerous as it was."

Rhodes agreed, "It wasn't a very far walk. We don't know if he was intentionally coming to this point or if this is just where he was driving."

What we do know is that Raboski has been in the Garvin County jail in the past.

Raboski is now on his way to the Murray county jail since that's where the incident allegedly started.