Burgers For Babies: Scott Hines, The Waiter?

Oklahoma City - Scott Hines has been on a mission lately to help raise money for the March of Dimes.

His passion for the charity was born out of a crisis close to home.

Last year, his nieces Tatum and Harper were born nine weeks premature, each weighing about 3 pounds and facing a myriad of health issues and limitations.

The girls spent about a month in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Mercy.

Today, almost nine months later, Tatum and Harper are absolutely thriving!

The twins and their parents were chosen as the March of Dimes Ambassador Family for next month's Oklahoma City March for Babies Walk.

Thursday night, Scott put down his reporter's notebook and instead spent the evening at S&B's Burger Joint as a server to raise money for that upcoming walk.

He waited on patrons hand and foot with 10 percent of the sales and tips going to the cause.