Neighborly dispute ends with bloodshed in front yard

HARRAH, Okla. -- Bad blood between neighbors leads to bloodshed on the front lawn in Harrah neighborhood Monday night.

Harrah police said Billy Wassel went over to his neighbor Justin Coon's house and began breaking windows and tearing up the home.

Coon was alerted and showed up on the scene with a gun.

It happened at Hickory Stick and Rock Hollow Rd.

Harrah Officer Phil Stewart said, "Upon arrival we saw two individuals in the front yard. One individual had another at gunpoint. As we exited our vehicles, one shot was fired into the ground. We're trying to recover that round now"

Police said Wassel was taken to the hospital with a laceration to the head.

They don't believe he was shot.

He will be taken into custody after treatment.

Coon was not taken into custody but charges will be filed against him and sent to the district attorney for consideration.