This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

× Body found in Okla. River OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are working to identify a body found in the Oklahoma River Monday morning. Authorities said runners saw the body and called police. They have not released the person’s identity or how they may have ended up in the river. Filed in: News Facebook

