Want to win Thunder tickets? Sign up downtown

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Tuesday night Thunder fans will have a chance to win a set of tickets.

Registration for the Thunder Alley Raffle start at 4 p.m. and will remain open until 6 p.m.

Two-hundred tickets are up for grabs in the raffle.

Before the sun came up, fans were already lining up outside Chesapeake Arena just for a chance to win tickets to Game 1.

Kim Barber brought her dog for a little company.

She knows coming early doesn't guarantee a ticket but chose to come anyway out of fear the raffle would cut off before she could get registered.

Barber said, "At times they cut off the line, like at the Lakers game, they only issued like 1,000 tickets."

OKC Thunder's Dan Mahoney said, "It's a game day opportunity for those that don't have season tickets who can show up late in the day and still have a chance to get in."

Thunder officials said it doesn't matter what time you show up, as long as you sign in for the raffle between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. you will have a chance to win.

Mahoney said, "Maybe they just want to be part of the experience. We tell them very directly, it doesn't benefit you to be here early."

Jeremy Porter came out hoping to win tickets for himself and his son.

Porter said, "He's already asked if we can we go to the game and I said, 'I don't know.'"

He and other fans said they don't mind waiting just for a chance to get in the doors come game time.