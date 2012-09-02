Enid man convicted of bar fight murder
ENID, Okla.—A Garfield County man has been convicted of murder in connection with a deadly bar fight earlier this year.
The panel deliberated for nearly two hours before finding Grady Lewallen Jr. guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 53-year-old Robert Abraham.
Abraham was found unresponsive in the bathroom of “The Mine Company,” an area bar.
He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Lewallen Jr. faces life in prison for the crime.
Formal sentencing is scheduled for October 9, 2012.