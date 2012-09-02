Extreme fire danger expected for several days

Enid man convicted of bar fight murder

ENID, Okla.—A Garfield County man has been convicted of murder in connection with a deadly bar fight earlier this year.

The panel deliberated for nearly two hours before finding Grady Lewallen Jr. guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 53-year-old Robert Abraham.

Abraham was found unresponsive in the bathroom of “The Mine Company,” an area bar.

He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Lewallen Jr. faces life in prison for the crime.

Formal sentencing is scheduled for October 9, 2012.