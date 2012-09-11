The conventions are over and it's now a sprint to the presidential elections. In this week's Flash Point, special guest host, Jeff Cloud sits in for Kirk and in the second segment the gang welcomes RNC delegate from Oklahoma, Carol Hefner.
Flash Point: 1st Segment, Sept. 9th, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Flash Point team discusses politics with OSU president
-
Flash Point team talks possible teacher walkout with state, Edmond school superintendents
-
Flash Point team discusses controversial Rosa Parks comment, teacher walkout
-
Flash Point team talks Rep. Inman’s leave of absence, ‘Step Up Oklahoma’ plan
-
Flash Point team discusses ‘Step Up Oklahoma’ plan, gun control
-
-
Flash Point- Step Up Oklahoma Plan explained with guest David Rainbolt
-
Flash Point team talks Oklahoma education, 2nd special session
-
Flash Point team talks government shutdown, opioid issue
-
Flash Point team discusses health department’s finances, medical marijuana measure
-
Flash Point team talks Humphreys’ controversial comments, special sessions with Gov. Fallin
-
-
Flash Point team talks special session’s budget crises with 2 senators
-
Flash Point team discusses Humphreys’ controversial comments, Alabama election and special session
-
Flash Point tackles federal indictments, gun control and the deadly Florida shooting