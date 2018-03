This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

All the gang is back for this week's show and, along with talking about current issues such as the killing of an American Ambassador, they welcome DNC Delegate Constance Johnson from Oklahoma City. All the gang is back for this week's show and, along with talking about current issues such as the killing of an American Ambassador, they welcome DNC Delegate Constance Johnson from Oklahoma City. Filed in: Flashpoint Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Email