Encouraging Oklahomans to get outside, get fit, and stay healthy!
Oklahoma Fit Kids Coaltion
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Runners gearing up for Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon
-
“I thought maybe this was it,” Woman grateful to be alive after being held at gunpoint at her Oklahoma City home
-
“I look forward to the marathon,” Curriculum teaching students why we Run to Remember
-
Fit and Strong at 75: This OKC fitness instructor’s advice is to ‘just keep moving’.
-
Data: Over 200 Oklahomans have died from the flu this season
-
-
New study shows Oklahoma had greatest increase in foster homes in the nation
-
Firefighters battle grass fire in northeast Oklahoma City
-
Flu deaths rise to 173 across Oklahoma
-
Health officials: 153 Oklahomans have died from the flu, including child
-
Police searching for man accused of stealing scratch-off lottery tickets
-
-
Health officials: Young child dies from the flu virus; total number of deaths stand at 238
-
4 the weekend: Rodeo events abound across Oklahoma City
-
“It’s all interconnected,” Oklahoma representative says education funding plays bigger role in other state issues