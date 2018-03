This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Teen Suicide Risk Factors and Prevention: Suicide is one of the leading causes of death for teenagers; its the third leading cause. Get more info on the risk factors and prevention here. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-TALK (8255), is open 24 hours a day. Filed in: Seen on TV