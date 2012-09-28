Frugal Friday: Sept. 28

Extreme fire danger expected for several days

Enjoy a free weekend on the Oklahoma River, get in touch with nature at a wildlife expo, check out local artists on the Plaza and make some new friends at a local family get together. 

Oklahoma Regatta Festival 

Join in the celebration of rowing, kayaking, dragon boating and paddle boarding on the Oklahoma River at the Oklahoma Regatta Festival this weekend.

It's free until Sunday afternoon to catch all kinds of water events including the OCU Head of the Oklahoma, OG&E Night Sprints and an Olympic experience where you can learn from the pros.

Kids can enjoy the family festival in the children's area complete with a rock-climbing wall, inflatables, face painting and pumpkin patch. (Adventure passes are $5 for kids).

Oklahoma Wildlife Expo 

Become one with nature at the Oklahoma Wildlife Expo Saturday and Sunday. 

The Lazy E Arena will be transformed into the state's largest indoor and outdoor recreation event.

At this free hands-on interactive event you can fish, shoot, mountain bike and try just about everything. 

Learn new techniques, pick up a new hobby and check out the newest gadgets from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. 

Plaza District Festival 

Rain or shine, celebrate local artists and creators at the Plaza District Festival Saturday on 16th St., it's free.

Performing artists, visual artists and musicians will have their talents on display from noon to 10 p.m.

Don't miss the fashion show, a Bigfoot calling contest, door prizes and the kid's area with hands-on art activities. 

Mesta Festa Neighborhood Festival 

See old friends and make new ones at Mesta Festa in Mesta Park Saturday. 

Sample food and drinks from local eateries, enjoy live music and don't miss the famous chili cook off at this annual neighborhood festival.

Kids, Wilson Elementary School will have lots of fun activities to keep you entertained all afternoon. 