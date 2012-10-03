Police investigating suspicious death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Police were called to an apartment complex in the area of SW 44th and Woodward about 3 a.m. to investigate a suspicious death.

The complex is located near SW 44th and I-44.

Police say a woman found her boyfriend dead on the floor of their apartment.

The victim is in his fifties, police said.

According to detectives, the victim had been in a fight Tuesday night with the boyfriend of his girlfriend's daughter.

He had some facial injuries from the previous night's brawl.

Authorities are not sure if that incident played a role in his death.

They are not calling the death a homicide as of Wednesday morning.

The victim's girlfriend, her daughter, and the daughter's boyfriend were all taken to Oklahoma City Police Headquarters to talk with police about the details of the death.