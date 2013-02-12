× “Snowzilla” takes on Boston snow

BOSTON — We doubt anything like this will be needed in Oklahoma, but the city of Boston announced the creation of a “snow removal strike team” Monday. Several city agencies are now working together, their goal: to get the snow, ice and debris left after the weekend’s devastating blizzard off the streets.

A parade of bulldozers, plows and salt trucks rolled out of the city’s public works headquarters as officials announced the start of a massive snow removal effort.

“It’s an arduous process and I don’t think we can get it all done in one shot, but we’re going to do our damn best to get as much done as possible,” said Joanne Massaro, Boston Public Works commissioner.

As of Monday afternoon, Boston crews plowed 810 miles of roads since the storm dumped 25 inches of snow in 24 hours. And city tow trucks yanked about 430 cars off the streets since the parking ban began, and ticketed nearly 3,400 people.

