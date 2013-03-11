Myriad Gardens hosts 2013 Garden School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you've tried gardening in Oklahoma with limited success, there is help available!

NewsChannel 4's Ali Meyer talks with The Myriad Botanical Gardens' horticulture specialist, Casey Sharber about the 2013 Garden School.

The Myriad staff with join several gardening experts and authors to talk about successful gardening in drought conditions.

The 2013 Gardening School will be at the Devon Auditorium on March 16th.

Here's more information about The Myriad Gardens.

Call 405.445.7080 for more information.