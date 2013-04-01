Kiddie rock concert with OKC Philharmonic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Kindie rocker group "Sugar Free Allstars" joins the Oklahoma City Philharmonic orchestra for a kiddie rock concert Sunday.

NewsChannel 4's Ali Meyer talks with SFAS lead singer Chris Wiser about the upcoming show.

The concert is the last in the BancFirst Discover Family series of three family-friendly concerts.

The SFAS / OKC Phil concert is Sunday April 7th at 2 p.m. at the Civic Center Music Hall in downtown Oklahoma City.

Tickets are $9.

Pre-concert activities start at 1 p.m. including an opportunity to meet the Sugar Free Allstars and an instrument playground.

If you'd like tickets you can call 405.842.5387 or go to OKCPhilharmonic.org.

The Sugar Free Allstars are giving away two family 4-packs of tickets on the band's facebook page and twitter page.

