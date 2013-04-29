Extreme fire danger expected for several days

Party-goers injured in Edmond shooting

EDMOND, Okla. – Two party-goers are injured after a weekend shooting in Edmond.

It was just after 2 a.m. Sunday when police rushed to the scene near 33rd St. and Broadway.

They were responding to reports of multiple shots fired, outside the Blue Nile Ethiopian Cuisine restaurant.

Officers found one person had been shot but witnesses told police another victim was being taken to the hospital.

Both victims are expected to be OK.

Police said they are still investigating why the violence broke out in the first place.