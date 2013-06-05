× Farmers market summer tradition back after storms

OKLAHOMA CITY – A summer tradition is back after tornadoes and storms last week.

The OSU-OKC Farmers Market celebrated with their grand opening Tuesday.

The opening was delayed because storm damage on Portland last Saturday.

Their power was restored Monday, just in time for customers to go enjoy the markets festivities Tuesday.

The Farmer’s Market had a lot of great activities beyond shopping for great Oklahoma-made products.

There was free paper-making lessons, an extreme-animal petting zoo and various contests.