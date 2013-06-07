× Car crash causes school bus to overturn in Tampa

TAMPA — Emergency crews responded Friday morning to an overturned school bus near downtown Tampa. According to Tampa Fire Rescue, a school bus overturned after a crash at Nebraska Avenue and Palm Avenue.

Officials said a driver and two special needs students were on the bus at the time of the accident but there were no injuries. At least one officials said the sedan may have ran a red light and collided with the bus, knocking it over.

Officials have not released the names of anyone involved in the crash or said if any charges are pending. Crews later turned the bus back upright, cleared the scene and reopened the intersection.

The crash is under investigation.

