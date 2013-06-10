5-year-old Moore tornado survivor killed in dog attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JESSIEVILLE, Ark. - A boy who survived the Moore, Oklahoma, tornado May 20 was killed in a dog attack Sunday in Arkansas.

According to Arkansas THV11, the 5-year-old boy and his 2-year-old sister were staying with family friends in Jessieville, Arkansas, while their parents work to rebuild their home that was destroyed in the Moore tornado weeks ago.

Officials said the boy was upset and the family's 160-pound Bullmastiff may have mistaken that as aggression.

They said it attacked the boy.

Arkansas' FOX 16 reported 50-year-old Lynnn Geiling owns the dog with her husband.

They said Lynn told police she tried to pull the dog off the boy but by the time she got them separated, the boy had injuries described by deputies as "major lacerations" to the head and neck.

Arkansas officials said they boy died at the hospital.

FOX 16 reported the dog ran off after the attack and animal control was still searching for it late Sunday night.

Deputies said the dog will be euthanized after it is captured.

Officials have not said if the dog owners will face charges.