What you need to know when applying for assistance

OKLAHOMA CITY –Now that the disaster declaration has been extended to include the latest round of damaging storms, there may be a few things you need to know when applying for assistance.

The federal disaster declaration now covers damage that was suffered from May 18 through June 2.

Disaster assistance to qualified applicants may include:

Grants to rent a new place to live temporarily as needed.

Grants for home repairs not covered by insurance.

Grants for serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance, including medical, dental, funeral, personal property, vehicles, moving and storage.

Low-interest disaster loans are also available to homeowners, renters, businesses and non-profit organizations to cover losses that are not covered by insurance.

Disaster programs also include Disaster Unemployment Assistance, Crisis Counseling and Disaster Legal Services for all qualified survivors.

Experts suggest you register with FEMA even if you have insurance because it is required to receive any type of federal aid.

FEMA may not duplicate insurance payments but under-insured applicants may receive help after their insurance claims have been settled.

Victims in Canadian, Cleveland, Lincoln, McClain, Oklahoma and Pottawatomie counties may register for FEMA assistance any time.

Applicants will be asked to provide:

Social Security number

Address of the damaged home or apartment

Description of the damage

Information about insurance coverage

A current contact telephone number

An address where you can get mail

Bank account and routing numbers if you want direct deposit of any financial assistance.

To apply for assistance by phone, call FEMA at (800) 621-3362.

To apply in person, victims may head to one of the FEMA centers, found at the following locations: