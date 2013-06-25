5-year-old left home alone shoots herself

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans investigators have identified the 5-year-old girl who died Sunday night after shooting herself in the head with a gun that was inside her home in the St. Roch neighborhood.

The mother, 28-year-old Laderika Smith, was arrested on a charge of cruelty to a juvenile Sunday. According to the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office, 5-year-old Brandajah Smith, accidentally shot herself in the head.

The victim's mom told police she locked her daughter inside the home while she went to the store. When she returned a short time later, she said she found her daughter lying on the bedroom floor with a gunshot wound to the head.

