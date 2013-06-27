× Garvin Co. man arrested for abuse after woman found unresponsive

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. – A Garvin County man is in jail after a woman was taken to the hospital unresponsive with internal injuries.

Officials said 30-year-old Brandon Christian is facing felony domestic abuse and battery charges.

Authorities said their investigation reveled a history of abuse and violence between Christian and the 32-year-old woman.

She is still in critical condition.

Christian is being held at the Garvin County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.