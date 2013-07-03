× Infant Crisis Services opens new branch for storm victims

MOORE, Okla.– A local group that aims at helping some of the youngest Oklahomans is moving to a new area.

Infant Crisis Services is opening a branch in Moore to help babies and toddlers that were affected by the May tornadoes.

“We have helped hundreds of families who were impacted by the tornadoes that devastated Moore and other communities across central Oklahoma,” said Miki Farris, Infant Crisis Services’ Executive Director. “But many of those families still need our help. By opening a branch in Moore, we are making it even easier for those who need assistance to get it without ever leaving their own community.”

The new branch will be inside Platt College, located at 201 N. Eastern in Moore.

It will be open every Wednesday, beginning July 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.