× Smoking lounge closing at OKC’s airport

OKLAHOMA CITY – The last refuge for smokers at Will Rogers World Airport will be closing before the end of the year.

The Oklahoma City Airport Trust voted unanimously to shut down the smoking lounge at the airport Sept. 1.

Airport spokeswoman Karen Carney said the smoking lounge sparked complaints from travelers as well as airport workers.

After the lounge is closed, smokers at the airport will have to go outside.

Smoking at the airport is banned within 175 feet from building entrances.