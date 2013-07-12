× UPDATE: Jury deliberating George Zimmerman’s fate, no verdict Friday

UPDATE: The jury has been dismissed for the night. They will begin deliberations again Saturday at 9 a.m.

SANFORD, Fla. – George Zimmerman’s fate now lies in the hands of the jury.

The jury began deliberating on Friday after the defense and prosecution had their final say on the case.

The members of the jury will now decide if George Zimmerman is guilty of second-degree murder, manslaughter or not guilty on both charges.

George Zimmerman is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Trayvon Martin on his way back to his father’s house.

Zimmerman says he shot the teen in self-defense.