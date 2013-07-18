× FEMA disaster assistance approved for 4 more counties

OKLAHOMA CITY– As the FEMA deadline has been extended, authorities say four other counties are now eligible for public assistance.

Gov. Mary Fallin announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved assistance for Craig, Haskell, McIntosh and Ottawa counties.

The assistance helps cities with debris removal and costs associated with responding to the storms that occurred between May 18 and June 2.

That brings the total number of areas designated for public assistance to 20 counties.

Individual assistance is being given to residents in nine counties to make repairs to homes and businesses.