× Volunteers needed for foster families’ back-to-school event

OKLAHOMA CITY– Affording back-to-school clothing and supplies is financially draining for many families.

However, it can be nearly impossible for some of Oklahoma’s 10,000 foster children.

On Saturday, a one day back-to-school shopping event will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Carriage Hall in State Fair Park.

Qualifying foster children will get much-needed supplies, along with haircuts, dental exams and vaccinations.

The group that organizes the event is in desperate need for volunteers to make the event run smoothly.

Citizens Caring for Children is looking for 300 volunteers to help with setting up the supplies, checking in families and serving as personal shoppers.

Volunteer shifts are available from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information, visit the Citizens Caring for Children website.