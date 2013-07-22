Extreme fire danger expected for several days

Teen goes missing near Lake Overholser

Posted 1:12 pm, July 22, 2013, by , Updated at 01:50PM, July 22, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

OKLAHOMA CITY- Police are looking for a teenager who went missing from Lake Overholser on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say 17-year-old Elizabeth Danielle Cobb was last seen Sunday afternoon in the area of Lake Overholser.

Police say she may have left the area with two men in a dark pickup truck.

Elizabeth was last seen wearing a brown swimsuit with a skirt bottom.

She is described as standing 5’9″ tall, weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call 911 immediately.