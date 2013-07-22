× Teen goes missing near Lake Overholser

OKLAHOMA CITY- Police are looking for a teenager who went missing from Lake Overholser on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say 17-year-old Elizabeth Danielle Cobb was last seen Sunday afternoon in the area of Lake Overholser.

Police say she may have left the area with two men in a dark pickup truck.

Elizabeth was last seen wearing a brown swimsuit with a skirt bottom.

She is described as standing 5’9″ tall, weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call 911 immediately.