Yukon family offers unique reward for missing dog

OKLAHOMA CITY - A family from Yukon is missing their dog; it’s been nearly a week since the disappearance. Now, the family is offering an awfully unique reward for whoever returns the dog.

"He loves people, he'll run up to anyone, he's not aggressive at all," said Baker.

Shawn Baker, from Yukon, is desperately searching for his dog and friend, Magnus. Magnus, a miniature Schnauzer, with a silver coat, weighing 10 pounds has been missing for nearly a week.

Baker was at his friend's house swimming with his dog, when a heavy storm moved through the area, that's when Magnus disappeared. The biggest concern for Baker is his dog has medical issues in need of serious attention.

"He has a thyroid issue that he has to take pills for everyday and he also has skin allergies," said Baker.

Magnus's family wants him home and as a reward the person who returns Magnus will receive a year's supply worth of pie.

"We would give them one pie a month from Ken's Wholesale Bakery here in Oklahoma City," said Baker.

A sweet reward in return for Magnus's unconditional love.

"We also do a blackberry, strawberry rubarb, pecan," said Baker.

After posting hundreds of missing dog flyers in his neighborhood and going door-to-door asking anyone he can for his dog's whereabouts, Baker is holding onto hope that Magnus, is ok.

"Wherever he is right now that some family is taking care of him, treating him great and I just want to get him back, that's the big thing, I just want him back," said Baker.

Magnus was last seen wearing a red collar.

If you’ve seen Magnus running around or know his current whereabouts, his owner Shawn Baker asked that you contact him by email here or call 405-354-5710