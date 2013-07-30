× Snowden stuck in transit zone of Moscow airport

MOSCOW, Russia- Edward Snowden,the former NSA contractor who leaked classified documents, will remain in the transit zone of a Moscow airport.

Snowden has been holed up inside the airport’s transit zone for more than a month.

Russia has refused to extradite Snowden, despite calls from Washington to hand him over.

It is now considering his request for temporary asylum.

Russia’s Federal Migration Service Chief said there is no news in Snowden’s status.

Last week, a Kremlin spokesman said Russia’s investigative bureau and the FBI were in talks over Snowden for some time.

However, he was not aware of any breakthroughs.