× Oklahoma State contender for “South’s Best Tailgate”

STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma State University is in the top 15 contenders for Southern Living magazine’s “The South’s Best Tailgate.”

You will decide which school wins the title.

“In the South, pre-game celebrations matter as much as what happens on the field,” said Southern Living Editor-in-Chief Lindsay Beirman. “We are asking readers to decide which school best honors our great tradition of Southern Hospitality with the most stylish and spirited spread.”

You can vote daily until September 30 on souternliving.com or by smartphone by scanning the corresponding image in the September issue with the Digimarc Discover app.

The winner will be announced at a home game this fall.

Here are the contenders:

Oklahoma State University: A tailgating crowd that has quadrupled in the past decade.

Appalachian State University: Small conference. Big spirit. Plus, a scenic mountain setting.

Clemson University: Can the 2012 winner clinch the title once again?

Florida State University: Palm trees and Florida sunshine. Jealous?

Louisiana State University: LSU kneauxs how to have fun. Bring on the crawfish!

Marshall University: The Thundering Herd goes big – and home and away.

Texas A&M University: Johnny Football can play the game. But can he tailgate?

University of Alabama: No ticket? No problem. Thousands come for the pre-game action.

University of Georgia: Game day is serious in Athens, and not just between the hedges.

University of Mississippi: The Grove at Ole Miss finished a close second in our 2012 contest.

University of Tennessee: Have riverfront stadium, will tailgate – on boats.

University of Texas: Don’t mess with the Longhorns’ Texas-size tailgates.

Vanderbilt University: Preppy tailgate central: bow ties, blazers, and pearls.

Virginia Tech: Hospitality reigns: Away fans always feel welcome.

West Virginia University: Coonskin caps and crowds in perpetual John Denver sing-along.