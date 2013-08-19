93-year-old pilot jumps from plane, for the first time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUSHING, Okla. -- An Oklahoman, who served our country in the Air Force, many years ago, had some close calls in battle, but he never deployed a parachute until this past weekend.

He's just seven years away from turning 100-years-old.

Why would Lewis Frank decide to skydive at the age of 93?

Lewis Frank says, "Because I never had, and I put it at the top of my bucket list. The rest of it is survive every day.”

Lewis is no stranger to flying.

After high school, he volunteered to join the military during the great depression and found himself in the Air Force flying World War II bombing missions over France, Italy, and Poland. He remembers well his encounters with German fighters.

Frank says, "We were caught in crossfire. I can remember every airplane going down just like flies; they cut them down, so many."

But thankfully, Lewis had never been shot down.

"Well I had a lot of damaged airplanes, but none of them I had to jump out of,” Frank explains.

With the help of the Oklahoma skydiving center in Cushing, Lewis Frank finally got to jump out of an airplane.

There he was waving to the camera, hurtling toward earth, before his parachute deployed.

"A lot of people probably think I lost my mind. It’s one thing I wanted to do so I was going to get up and do it," Lewis Frank says.

Turns out, there are still lessons to be learned at age 93.

"You just can't believe how beautiful this world is till you get up there and look down through the clouds at the green stuff down below. It's really a beautiful world," Frank says.

Lewis said after his wife died, he just couldn't sit in their house, so he volunteers as well.

He says he'd skydive again; just not tomorrow.

Our thanks to Andy Beck for taking Lewis up; and to Jack Miller for shooting the video and pictures at the Oklahoma Skydiving Center.