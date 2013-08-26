× Residents encouraged to question representative during meeting

ARDMORE, Okla.- A local representative is using his recess from Congress to keep in touch with voters in Oklahoma.

Rep. Tom Cole is hosting two town hall meetings this week.

The first meeting will be held at the Ardmore Convention Center at 5:30 p.m. Monday night.

The second meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Red River Technology Center in Duncan.

Cole says he will be updating residents on some of the big issues facing the Sooner State and what is going on in Washington.

Residents are invited to bring their own questions to the event.