Tickets available for OU vs West Virginia game

NORMAN, Okla.- If you weren’t able to catch the Sooners take on Louisiana-Monroe, you have a chance to see the action live next weekend.

According to OU’s athletics ticket office, there are some extra tickets available for Saturday’s game between OU and West Virginia.

West Virginia returned some tickets from their team allotment, which are currently for sale for $92 each.

They will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the OU ticket office at (405) 325-2424.