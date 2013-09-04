Oklahoma National Guard on the front lines of suicide prevention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY- The Oklahoma National Guard is leading an initiative to reduce suicides in our school-aged children and young adults.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, almost 9 percent of high school girls and just under 5 percent of high school boys report having attempted suicide.

Almost twice that number have admitted to considering suicide. Just last year, Oklahoma lost 178 young Oklahomans to suicide.

Rep. James Lankford and Col. Carl Franks, with the Oklahoma National Guard, stopped by our studios with more information on a new program called "T3: Time to Talk"

The program will be included in the curriculum in the Edmond, Moore, Putnam City and Mid-Del School District.

For more information on the program, visit the Oklahoma National Guard's website.