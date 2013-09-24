× Developmental testing: Where parents can get children tested

OKLAHOMA CITY – Parents, you can have your child screened for developmental disabilities next month.

The Child Guidance Program at the Oklahoma City County Health Department is offering the screenings for children from birth to 5 years of age at libraries across the metro in October.

Children will meet with a developmental specialist, speech language pathologist and a behavioral health specialist.

Sessions include discussion about the normal range of early development as well as any questions parents may have about their child’s development.

Call Child Guidance to schedule an appointment at (405) 425-4412.

You can schedule appointments for a 1-hour screening at these metro libraries:

Warr Acres Library – Wednesday, October 2, 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Village Library – Wednesday, October 9, 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Midwest City Library – Wednesday, October 16, 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Southern Oaks Library – Wednesday, October 23, 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Edmond Library – Wednesday, October 30, 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The screenings will cost a small fee.

MORE: Get more information from the OKC County Health Department