Expert suggests how to leave a job gracefully

A 25-year-old woman quits her job in a very public way. It was a little more than your standard resignation letter. She said goodbye by making a video showcasing her dancing skills and explaining the reason for her departure.

The video earned her internet infamy and reportedly even a new job offer.

But, is the way you finish a job just as important as the way you start one?

Joining Linda Cavanaugh in the KFOR studios is career expert Roxie McLerran. She explains about the risks of "going out with a bang."

She suggests that you:

- Keep your professionalism

- Keep networking connections alive

- Keep from burning bridges

To make that graceful exit:

- Put it in writing

- Give proper notice

- Don't be a short-timer

- Talk before you walk

- Keep a positive attitude