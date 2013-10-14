× Best ways to eliminate, prevent stink bug invasion

Dealing with stink bugs at your house? Experts said you are not alone.

The pests are creeping in at an alarming rate.

Terminix finds 2013 is shaping up to be a record year with parts of the country reporting a 60 percent increase in the buggers.

They can get in through the tiniest crack of crevice.

If they do get into your walls, stink bugs can be nearly impossible to evict.

That National Pest Management Association is offering some tips on how to keep the bugs out of your home.

– Seal cracks around windows and doors

– Keep branches and shrubs well-trimmed and away from the house

– Replace outdoor lighting with yellow bulbs which are less attractive to the bugs

– Use a vacuum to eliminate the bugs indoors

A licensed pest professional can pre-treat homes for stink bugs before they become a problem.

The bugs aren’t dangerous to humans but can wreak havoc on crops and plants.

Also, they smell when squashed or threatened.