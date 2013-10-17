Browns’ fan makes Craigslist ad to replace former OSU QB Brandon Weeden
CLEVELAND- “Have you played pro football, college ball, high school, pee-wee?”
“Have you played Madden before?”
A Cleveland Browns fan asks these questions in his listing on Craigslist for a new Cleveland Browns quarterback.
Brandon Weeden, quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, inspired this fan to post a listing for a new quarterback after Weeden fails to attempt a shovel pass to the Brown’s running back with less than five minutes left in the game against the Lions.
Browns are 3-3 this season, and led 17-7 on Sunday at halftime against the Lions. That is until, Weeden threw the pass that caused a fan to post for another quarterback.
To read more about this Craigslist posting visit the Craigslist site, or visit the Craigslist posting.
2 comments
Sharon
It is ‘Ad’ not ‘Add’ in the headline!
Wayne Harris-Wyrick
Cleveland needs an offensive line that can block and someone who can run the ball. Until they get that, no QB will flourish there.
