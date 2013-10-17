Extreme fire danger expected for several days

Browns’ fan makes Craigslist ad to replace former OSU QB Brandon Weeden

October 17, 2013
CLEVELAND- “Have you played pro football, college ball, high school,  pee-wee?”

“Have you played Madden before?”

A Cleveland Browns fan asks these questions in his listing on Craigslist for a new Cleveland Browns quarterback.

Brandon Weeden, quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, inspired this fan to post a listing for a new quarterback after Weeden fails to attempt a shovel pass to the Brown’s running back with less than five minutes left in the game against the Lions.

Browns are 3-3 this season, and led 17-7 on Sunday at halftime against the Lions. That is until, Weeden threw the pass that caused a fan to post for another quarterback.

To read more about this Craigslist posting visit the Craigslist site, or visit the Craigslist posting.

