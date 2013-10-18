× When your stomach growls does that mean you’re hungry?

OKLAHOMA – When someone hears their stomach growl most assume it’s because they are hungry, and it’s time to go grab a snack. That’s not always the case.

MedicalXPress recently answers the question of “Why does my stomach growl.”

MedicalXPress says “When people hear their stomachs make noise, most of what they hear is gas and intestinal motility, the normal movement of the intestines. ”

When your stomach growls it doesn’t necessarily mean that you are hungry, it just means your digestive system is doing what it is supposed to be doing.

“Another cause of stomach noise is air produced in the intestinal track, which is most often due to poor absorption of nutrients”

Certain foods are known to trigger the “growling” noise in your stomach, for example, fructose, a sugar that can be difficult to absorb, and artificial sweeteners, such as those in sugarless gum or in diet sodas also dairy products.

They contain ingredients that make it difficult for our digestive system to process, which then causes our stomachs to “growl”.

So the assumption people sometimes make when they hear their stomachs talking isn’t always the case.

For more information on this visit MedicalxPress’s website.