Yukon’s annual Christmas in the park now open

YUKON, Okla. – Yukon’s annual Christmas in the park opened Saturday, Nov. 23.

The park is open to the public from 6-11 p.m. nightly through New Year’s Eve.

Last year, 65,000 vehicles went through the tour.

It features 4.5 million lights and 360 one of a kind displays that change every few feet.

Workers decorate 3 interconnecting city parks that equate to 100 acres that are decked out top to bottom.

Tourists drive through the parks in their personal vehicles to view the lights, or they can park and enjoy the walking trails.

A new addition they have this year is a nostalgic 1800’s era train depot and 100 foot animated tunnel for our “Santa Express” train ride.