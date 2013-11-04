× Kansas firm updates recalls of products due to potential Listeria contamination

WASHINGTON – Reser’s Fine Foods, a Topeka, Kan. is expanding its recall of chicken, ham and beef products to include all products produced between Sept. 5 and Oct. 9, 2013.

This is in addition to the 22,800 pounds of product recalled on Oct. 22, 2013. The products are being recalled due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The company announced that these products are being recalled in conjunction with other foods regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). A full list of products being recalled can be found on FDA’s website here. Products regulated by FSIS bear the establishment number “EST. 13520” or “P-13520” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Only products made at this Topeka, KS facility, also designated by the plant code #20 after the code date, are affected by this recall. No other Reser’s facilities are involved in this action.

Recall of Meat Products – Reser’s Fine Foods

The products were distributed to retailers and distributors nationwide.

The problem was discovered through microbiological testing by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. A traceback investigation and follow-up testing by FDA at the facility determined there was potential cross contamination of products with Listeria monocytogenes from product contact surfaces.

Upon further review, the company determined that products produced on additional dates should be recalled. FSIS and the company have not received reports of illnesses due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and media with questions about the recall should contact the Reser’s Fine Foods Consumer Hotline at 1-888-257-7913 (8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Eastern Time).