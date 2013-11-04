× OKCPS seeking donations of uniforms for students in need

OKLAHOMA CITY – In the spirit of the holiday season, Oklahoma City Public School District is asking for your help to provide school uniforms for students in need.

The district is now accepting school uniform donations for low-income families.

Administrators say everyone is required to wear a uniform, which can be hard on some families with limited funds.

They stress that no child deserves to feel left out.

The district is asking businesses to register as drop off locations for donations throughout the rest of the week.

However, generous individuals can drop off new uniform items at the Hilton Garden Inn, located near May Ave. and Memorial Rd.

The actual uniform drive is being held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the hotel.