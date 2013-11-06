× Weekend traffic alert: Local Edmond road to close for days

EDMOND, Okla. – A weekend traffic alert for drivers in Edmond.

Railroad crossing repairs will shut down a main road for three days.

Starting at 7 a.m. Sunday the Burlington northern Santa Fe Railroad will close the crossing at Danforth just west of Broadway, east of Thomas Drive for repairs.

Drivers will not be able to travel Danforth in either direction.

Edmond residents, this is right by Edmond North High School.

Crews will be fixing the sinking tracks and will make them level with the road.

It will take about three days to fix and won’t be complete until the end of the day Tuesday.