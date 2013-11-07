× Sheriff warning of new scam targeting elderly; Callers impersonating deputies

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s office is sending out a warning about a new scam targeting the elderly.

Officials said the latest tactic involves callers impersonating “deputies” claiming you have outstanding fines.

The callers ask you to purchase a pre-paid card to pay the fines.

Officials said two inmates in Georgia are believed to be behind the scam.

Deputies urge you to check online or contact the department if you believe you have an outstanding warrant or fine.