Lawyers donate 5,000 turkeys to families

OKLAHOMA CITY – For a fourth year in a row, Lawyers Fighting Hunger will distribute more than 5,000 turkeys to families before Thanksgiving through a partnership with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

Statewide, Lawyers Fighting Hunger raised more than $70,000 for the purpose of purchasing turkeys to giveaway to families in Oklahoma City, Norman, El Reno, Mustang and Tulsa who are struggling with hunger this holiday season.

“Thanks to more than 60 different law firms throughout the state, in addition to contributions from local businesses and the Oklahoma City Fire Department Local 157, we successfully raised more than $70,000 to purchase turkeys and food boxes for Oklahomans across the state,” said Oklahoma City Attorney Noble McIntyre.

“In addition to Oklahoma City, Norman, El Reno, and Tulsa, we are happy to report a fifth distribution in Mustang this year. We will provide free hamburgers, hot dogs and drinks to all that come to a distribution location where we will give away over 5,000 turkeys. We are thrilled to have this opportunity to again serve Oklahomans.”