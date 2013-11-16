UPDATED PHOTOS: Cowboys Smack Steers in Austin, 38-13

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State took control late in the second quarter and cruised to a 38-13 win over Texas in Austin on Saturday, giving the Cowboys their third straight win over Texas in Austin.

The Cowboys marched 72 yards in 7 plays on their second possession, with quarterback Clint Chelf scoring on an 18-yard run to cap the drive.

Chelf rushed for 54 yards on that drive alone, and finished the game with a career high 95 yards on 10 carries.

Texas responded with a 39-yard field goal from Anthony Fera to make it 7-3 with 3:47 left in the first quarter.

OSU was trying to add to the lead late in the first quarter, but Chelf had a pass intercepted in the end zone by Mykelle Thompson.

OSU added to their lead with a 42-yard touchdown drive midway through the second quarter, with Chelf scoring from four yards out to put the Cowboys on top 14-3.

Texas answered immediately with a 10-play, 75 yard drive, as Malcolm Brown scored on a 7-yard touchdown run to make it 14-10 Cowboys.

Oklahoma State drove right back with a 67-yard drive, as Chelf passed to Tracy Moore for a 12-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-10 OSU.

Chelf was 16 of 22 passing for 197 yards.

Texas took over the ball with just over a minute left, and even though they would have the ball to start the second half, tried to get a drive going.

It didn't last long, as Case McCoy was intercepted by Justin Gilbert, who returned the pick 43 yards for the touchdown to put OSU up 28-10 with 18 seconds left in the first half.

Both teams exchanged field goals early in the third quarter, then a Longhorn turnover gave OSU a chance to start to put the game away.

Caleb Lavey intercepted McCoy and returned it to the Texas 21, where it took just one play for the Cowboys to punch it in.

Chelf passed to Charlie Moore for the 21-yard touchdown to put the Pokes up 38-13.

Moore led OSU in receiving yards with 83 on six catches.

On Texas' next possession, OSU got another interception, this time on a deep ball, that was picked off by Justin Gilbert.

The Cowboys couldn't capitalize on Gilbert's second turnover, and an uneventful fourth quarter ended with no scoring.

McCoy threw three interceptions for the Longhorns, who actually outgained OSU 388-380 in total yards, and led in time of possession as well.

Texas drops to 6-1 in Big 12 play, while OSU improved to 6-1, and stays in the conference championship hunt.