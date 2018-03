× FOUND: Police find missing Choctaw toddler on family’s land

CHOCTAW, Okla. – Police have just found a toddler who was missing in Choctaw on his family’s land.

Officials said the 3-year-old boy’s family reported him missing from their 20-acre property Monday morning near S.E. 59th St. and S. Triple X Rd.

The boy is safe and back with relatives.